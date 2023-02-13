Sunnydale remain undefeated in Schools’ Netball

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Sunnydale Primary recorded their second straight win in the Cool and Smooth Interschool Netball Tournament on Friday.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex in the 13-and-under Primary Division, Sunnydale defeated Golden Grove Primary, 5-1.

Natalie Solamo was the leading scorer for the victors making four of her 16 attempts while Nyesha Chiddick scored the lone goal for Golden Grove Primary.

Golden Grove would however have something to celebrate as they defeated JT Ambrose Primary, 5-0.

Aniah Mullins scored all five of the team’s point to secure the win.

Meanwhile in the other match played that day, Five Islands Primary edged Jennings Primary, 2-0.

Te’Niah Joseph scored both goals for the victors.