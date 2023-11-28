Summa Hot Riddim: Tracks to keep you moving in any weather featuring major hit makers like Sean Paul

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A new riddim is setting the Dancehall scene ablaze – the ‘Summa Hot Riddim.’

The rhythm packs heat but it transcends seasons. Whether its spring, summer, fall or winter, this riddim can redefine your dancehall experience.

Featuring around up 13 talented artistes, including the likes of Grammy-nominated Sean Paul, lyricist Bounty Killer, and hitmaker Busy Signal, as well as emerging talents from Sean Paul’s record label ‘Dutty Rock Productions’, the Summa Hot Riddim is more than just a seasonal vibe.

Among the artists contributing to this infectious beat is Ayun ‘Looga Man’ Daley, a seasoned artiste with over 20 years in the music business. Formerly part of the Dutty Cup Crew with Sean Paul and others, Looga Man brings his unique flavour to the riddim with his celebratory track, ‘Cups Up.’

“Life is meant to be enjoyed, and sometimes you just have to let loose and throw your cups in the air,” Looga Man explained, emphasising the Summa Hot Riddim’s broader message. “It’s not just about the summer; it’s about the girls who stay hot throughout the year, just like the summer.”

The riddim also boasts other major artists such as Chi Chi Ching, Sotto Bless, Da Professor, Farenizzi, Ras Ajai and a remix featuring Sean Paul with Busta Rhymes and Skillibeng.

However, this artist roster is just the beginning as Dutty Rock Productions is now on the lookout for new talent including singers, arrangers or producers, who possess extraordinary musical abilities.

For any aspiring Antiguan artist with a passion for making waves in the music scene, the opportunity to join the Dutty Rock team is within reach. Connecting with the label is as contacting the label via any of its socials.

Road Manager Frederick ‘Bomma’ Lowther expressed the familial bond within the Dutty Rock crew, stating, “Everyone on the label is like family, like we all come from the same mother.”

He highlighted the privilege of working with a humble superstar like Sean Paul, who treats everyone as equals.

To experience the infectious beats and rhythm of the Summa Hot Riddim, be sure to check out Dutty Rock’s social media pages — @duttyrockproductions or @duttypaul on Instagram or Dutty Rock Productions on FaceBook — and let the music inspire you to jump, skip, rock, dirt bounce, or even rifle walk.