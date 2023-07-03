Successful start for Blackhawks in defence of Super 40 title as teams struggle to make runs on opening day

Player of the match Tyree Moore claimed three wickets for just 19 runs in five overs bowling for Pigotts Crushers

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Liberta Blackhawks got off to a winning start in this year’s Super 40 Cricket Competition, crushing hosts Rising Sun Spartans by 147 runs when they met in the opening round of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) league on Saturday.

Asked to bat after their hosts won the toss, Blackhawks were led by player of the match, Amahl Nathaniel, who made 74 from 45 deliveries to help his team post 259 for nine in their 40 overs. Nathaniel hit seven fours and four sixes on his way to the top score.

Kofi James added 41 from 31 deliveries while Joshua Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr made 27 and 25 respectively.

There were two wickets each for Owen Graham, Michael Harilall and Kerry Mentore bowling for the home team.

Spartans were then bowled out for just 112 in 28.5 overs with Mentore hitting a top score of 25. Elvis Weaver Jr (3/20) and Walsh Jr (3/22) were the pick of the bowlers for Blackhawks. James chipped in with two for seven in 2.5 overs.

Meanwhile, in a lop-sided affair, last year’s finalists Pigotts Crushers beat All Saints Pythons by 10 wickets after bowling them out for under 35 runs.

Asked to bat by their visitors, Pythons were bowled out for just 33 runs in 17.3 overs. Player of the match, Tyree Moore, claimed three wickets for just 19 runs in five overs while Demari Benta also snatched three wickets but for five runs in 5.5 overs.

Crushers only needed three overs to get to their target at 35 without loss. Kadeem Henry hit a top score of 25.

In another low-scoring encounter, Empire Nation were led by Tyone Williams Jr as they beat New Winthorpes Lions by 10 wickets.

Williams Jr bagged a five-for, claiming five wickets for 10 runs in five overs as Empire limited Lions to just 59 runs in 18.4 overs. J’Quan Athanaze claimed three wickets for 11 runs also for Empire.

The visitors then reached their target at 60 without loss in just eight overs with a top knock of 34 from Williams Jr who was later named player of the match.

In the other match contested Saturday, Bethesda Golden Eagles beat Bolans Blasters by 98 runs when they met at Bethesda.

Asked to bat by their opponents, Eagles posted 199 for six in 31 overs with Deran Benta top scoring with 59 and Stevel Rodney adding 55. There were two wickets each for Martin Caesar, Morton Browne and Dwayne Fordyce.

Blasters were then bowled out for 101 in 23.3 overs. Omar Francis top scored with 48 from 60 deliveries with four fours and two sixes. Mekali Tonge had three for 18 and Chad Walsh picked up three for 20 bowling for Bethesda.