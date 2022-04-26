Successful night for Old Road teams in Village League netball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

It was a good night for Old Road in the Kess Imports-sponsored Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Community/Village League on Sunday as they enjoyed double success at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In the female division, Wadadli Events Old Road had the better of Ovals Flyballers Uprising by an 18-8 scoreline.

On target for Old Road was Zenita Browne who sank nine of 15 attempts. She was ably assisted by Tassia Luke who netted nine from 14 attempts. For Ovals, Mary Jane Grant scored three from four attempts; Danica Carlton picked up one of six attempts; and Olivia Williams netted three of four attempts.

Still in the female division, Curtain Bluff Old Road defeated Drahz Eastsiders 20-17. Goal shoot Amey Lake was on top of her game, hitting 17 from 23 attempts, while Christine Mills contributed with three of four attempts. For Eastsiders, Esther Emmanuel scored 15 from 21 attempts while Mikkilah Willis was perfect with two from two attempts.

There was victory as well for Spencer’s All Saints United 2 as they defeated sister team Spencer’s All Saints United 3 by a 32-9 margin. Shooting for All Saints 2, Kika Josiah scored 26 from 41 attempts while Aniyah Simon scored six from 17 attempts. For All Saints 3, Aliyah Josiah sank two from eight attempts while Aleina Elvin picked up seven of eight attempts.

In an interesting encounter, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets and Spencer’s All Saints United 1 played to a 16-16 draw. For Ovals, Carlena Knight scored 10 from 13 attempts while Krizia Duncan netted six from nine attempts. For All Saints, Karol Carlton sank 12 from 19 attempts, Paula Jackson picked up one of four attempts and Zaine Frederick gathered three from nine.

Meanwhile, in the mixed division, All Saints All Stars defeated Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles by a 26-6 scoreline. For All Saints, Anjis Anthony scored 17 from 24 attempts, while Keddy Martin sank nine from 11 attempts.

For Ovals, Patricia Galloway picked up two from six attempts, while Kibby James netted four from 12 attempts.