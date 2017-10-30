Sub Howell’s late brace secures dramatic Barbados win

October 30, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Source : Google.com

HAMILTON, Bermuda, (CMC) – Substitute Dishon Howell dramatically struck twice as Barbados wiped out a two-goal half-time deficit to beat Bermuda 3-2 in a friendly international at the National Stadium here Saturday night.

A Willie Clemens header gave Bermuda the lead on eight minutes before Jaylon Bather doubled the advantage from close range in the 19th minute.

Barbadian pressure after the break brought dividends when Zeco Edmee pulled a goal back in the 59th minute.

But Bermuda appeared to be heading for victory until Howell replaced captain Mario Harte in the 87th minute, scoring the equaliser a minute later after a blunder by home goalkeeper Quinaceo Hunt.

Howell then stunned home fans by grabbing the winner in the three minutes of added time as the visitors turned the game on its head.

The victory avenged a 3-0 defeat Barbados suffered when they last visited Bermuda almost a decade ago.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.