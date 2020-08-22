Students urged to seek advice when choosing subjects

Spread the love













By Adia Wynter

Parents and students are being urged to seek guidance when selecting subjects to aid in future career plans.

Acting principal of the Antigua State College, Jacquelyn Richardson, is pushing for students to utilise educational counselling in the selection of their subjects to ensure that their choices complement the career path they intend to follow post-secondary school.

She explained, “They get guidance, and then they say look, I want to be a lawyer, I want to be an accountant. What do I need to be doing at this stage in order for me to get to my end goal?”

Attaining proper guidance at the secondary school level also benefits students’ experiences at college, Richardson continued.

“The process cannot start at the college. It has to start before the Antigua State College,” she noted.

Richardson explained that a student’s subject choices in secondary school are the foundation of their college education and, as such, require careful thought.

She said, “Each programme has a prerequisite. So, if you want to be a lawyer, you have to have a prerequisite of either history or English B to start law at the Antigua State College.”

She went on to mention, “We give them guidance, yes. We have the Director of Student Affairs as I said. We also have the head of each department to give guidance as well… to direct them in the path based on what they’ve done before.”