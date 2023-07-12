Student’s success in national assessment attributed to teamwork and integrity

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Upon hearing that he had placed second in the Grade Six National Assessment, Matthew Dorsett said he was surprised and excited.

Leading up to the exam, the Baptist Academy of Antigua student said that he reduced his phone usage and other distractions, which resulted in him achieving a score of 376 points out of 400.

His father, Dr Adlai David Dorsett, indicated that it takes a combined effort for a student to achieve their fullest potential.

“It takes a team … the success of a child in a national assessment or at any level requires input not just from the students … work with your teachers, work with the staff of the school, the administration of the school, in order to get things done,” he said on Observer AM yesterday.

He further underscored the importance of setting a good example in the home as it influences the values of the children.

“The kind of example that you set in the home will make a difference as to what your children do and how they do it. If they see you paying attention to certain things, valuing certain things, putting an emphasis on certain things … those things will make a difference,” he stated.

In addition to academics, Matthew’s mother, Erica Dorsett, emphasised the value of integrity.

“What is most important for me, personally, is not necessarily academic performance but it’s to make sure that whatever I do is done so that my children are moulded into becoming people of integrity,” she said.

Dr Dorsett shared similar sentiments as he highlighted the importance of students being well-rounded individuals.

“You need to study, you need to do your work … but that is not the only thing. It is important to be a well-rounded person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matthew shared that he intends to continue his education in the secondary division of the Baptist Academy of Antigua.

He added that while his interests include reading, playing basketball and football, he has also set himself the goal of playing every musical instrument possible.

He has already begun to pursue that goal by learning how to play the drums, cello and piano, to be followed by the guitar.