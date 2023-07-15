Students share tips and future aspirations following shared success

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Brea Tonge and Solange St Rose both achieved a score of 372 out of 400 points in the 2023 Grade Six National Assessment, which resulted in a tie for the fifth position in the country.

St Rose learned of her accomplishment via a phone call from her teacher, while Tonge received the news during a visit to the workplace of her friend’s mother.

“My teacher had called my aunt’s phone and I picked it up and she was like ‘congratulations for coming fifth’,” St Rose recounted.

“I went by my friend’s mom’s workplace to collect something and as soon as we walked in she was like ‘Congratulations!’…I was wondering if I came fourth or fifth,” Tonge said.

Both students described their preparations and strategies leading up to the exam.

“I don’t usually study often, so when I do study, I study for hours, maybe for two and a half hours, and when I do that, I pinpoint topics I have problems with,” St Rose said.

Solange St Rose, fifth placed student in the 2023 Grade Six National Assessment, with her aunt Rachel Elvin and uncle Senior Sergeant Claude Elvin Brea Tonge, fifth placed student in the 2023 Grade Six National Assessment, with her mother

“When I study, it is kind of hard for me to stay focussed, so usually I just take a break in between the two hours; maybe I would go to draw or eat something or watch a short video,” she added.

“A lot of studying, checking over, reviewing, memorising, a lot of help from teachers, and my mom and my parents and classmates too; before every test or quiz, we would quiz each other,” Tonge stated.

St Rose spoke of her intention to juggle a paediatrician career with being a part-time artist, and Tonge expressed her desire to become an author in the future.

“When I was small, I wanted to be a paediatrician…but since I am good with art, I would like to have art as a side job,” St Rose said.

“If I had to do anything in the world, I would want to be an author, write books, interesting books, make people cry, laugh, every feeling of emotions and everything,” Tonge explained.

Both students took the opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to their success.

“I would like to thank my best friend…my teacher again, the whole school, everyone, my family, my mom, dad, sister, everyone,” Tonge said.

“To my family out there, I would like to thank you for all of the support you have given me, I would like to thank my friends…my teacher for also supporting me also and allowing me to get the right education I needed [and] my principal for putting the pressure I needed,” St Rose stated.

Additionally, Tonge gave advice to students entering grade six.

“Don’t give up. Keep studying. I know it’s hard sometimes but make sure you go over everything. Don’t just study all of the time, make sure you have some other stuff you like to do to keep you focussed,” she said.

St Rose, formerly a student of the St Peter’s Academy, intends to choose from two schools— Baptist Academy of Antigua, and Antigua Girls’ High School—in order to continue her education. In her free time she creates art, and she hopes to do track and field in the future.

Tonge’s favourite subjects are Mathematics and Language Arts. Her many pursuits include playing the piano, jewellery making and crocheting small plushies. Formerly a student of the Baptist Academy of Antigua, she will continue her education at the Antigua Girls’ High School.