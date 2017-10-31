Students put their special skills on display at Youth Rally 2017

October 31, 2017 Headline No comments
New Story

Students from across Antigua and Barbuda gathered at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds to display their skills in cheerleading, performing drills and other special routines for yesterday’s 2017 National Youth Rally.

As part of Antigua and Barbuda’s 36th anniversary of independence which is being observed under the theme, “Unite to rebuild,” Minister of Social Transformation, Samantha Marshall encouraged them to celebrate their classmates and schoolmates and all those who participated in the Youth Rally.

“Young people, your role is to ensure that you continue to excel in academics, sports, culture and arts as we build sustainable capacity amongst our people so that our twin-island state can truly be transformed to an economic powerhouse. As a people, both young and old, cease looking at the more developed countries as our saviours and learn to appreciate the history and beauty of our twin-island nation,” Marshall said.

In addressing the young people who turned up at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds, Marshall urged them to make investing in Antigua and Barbuda a priority.

Also in attendance was the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, and several government officials.

The 2017 top National Assessment student, Hailey Derrick took the eyes right salute and addressed her peers at the rally.

Others taking the eyes right were Michael Browne, Minister of Education, Sports Woman of the Year Kimberley Ephraim, and Mr. and Ms. Teenage pageant winners – Amar Singh and Charity Henry.

During the ceremony, Derrick along with the CSEC top student – Erick Emmanuel Jr. and the top CAPE student – Liam Benjamin, were awarded the Governor General’s Acad-emic Award.

The primary school students lead the way, followed by the secondary schools with musical support from the Antigua and Barbuda Royal Police Force Band.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.