Student stabbed during fight at school

A fight between a third former and a fourth former at the Ottos Comprehensive School yesterday left one student nursing stab wounds and both facing suspension.

A scuffle is said to have broken out at around 11am during which one boy stabbed the other with a pair of scissors.

School Principal Foster Roberts said the injured child had received “several wounds”, resulting in six stitches.

Observer went to the scene yesterday morning where police confirmed the incident and a senior teacher disclosed that the altercation had erupted on school premises between two students who’d had a previous disagreement.

Police and Emergency Medical Services were called.

Roberts said the students should have been in class when the fracas occurred.

He explained that the injured student was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and later discharged.

“This unfortunate incident could have been avoided if children were a little more respectful of each other,” he said.

“I appeal to students – no matter where you go after today, you will still be a student, whether present or past of Ottos Comprehensive – and the memories you have of your institution are the memories you have created.

“I am asking students to create long-lasting positive memories.

“I am also calling on parents to play more active roles in the lives of your children. Know what they are doing outside school,” he pleaded.

Roberts confirmed that both students will be suspended as the incident occurred within the school’s grounds.

He added that a written report had also been submitted to the Ministry of Education.