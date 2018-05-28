Student released from hospital after school attack

A relative of the 17-year-old boy who was attacked outside his school, allegedly by two Barbudan boys, is denying a media report that the injured teen was involved in a gang-related incident.

In fact, the relative said that he is angry and he contended that another online news organisation reported lies when it stated that his son was “spitting blood and was rendered unconscious before the paramedics arrived on the scene.”

The relative who did not wish to be named told OBSERVER media yesterday, “it is a fabrication of the truth.”

The online publication had further stated that the teen was “badly beaten by about four or five Barbudan boys,” who “used an iron to hit the [Clare Hall Secondary School] student in the head,” and the injured teen’s “hand may have been broken.”

Jamil Carty, a second form student at the Clare Hall Secondary School was treated at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre for small wounds he sustained during an altercation at the school.

He was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services after complaining of pains in the chest, neck and arms.

Carty was released from the hospital the same day.

It is alleged that two Barbudan students attacked him with a piece of iron as he left classes.

OBSERVER media was reliably informed that the school will meet with Carty and his parents today.
