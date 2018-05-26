Student attacked after school

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre after he was, reportedly, attacked by two students.

Jamil Cartey, a second form student at Clare Hall Secondary School, had to be treated on the spot by Emergency Medical Service officials before being transported to the hospital.

It is alleged that two students attacked him with a piece of iron moments after he left his classroom. Cartey had just finished his end-of- term examinations.

OBSERVER media was at the scene and saw Cartey lying on the ground just outside the school compound.

He was crying out in pain and was having difficulty using his right hand.

The schoolboy also complained of pain in his neck, back and arms.

There were two visible cuts on his back and on his right hand, and the left side of his chest was severely swollen.

When contacted, his father said he was not ready to comment on the incident.

Our newsroom tried to speak with someone from the school but to no avail.

Police said they are investigating the incident and that they have detained two boys.
