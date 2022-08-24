Stubbs-Green, Shaw to lead country’s charge at FINA Swimming Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Swimmers Ethan Stubbs-Green and Ellie Shaw will lead a five-member national swimming team to the eighth FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation) World Junior Swimming Championships slated for Lima, Peru, this weekend.

Stubbs-Green, a Carifta gold medallist, and Shaw, who became the first female to win gold for the twin-island state at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Championships in July, are joined on the team by Tony Goodwin, Tivon Benjamin and Aunjelique Liddie.

The swimmers will be coached by Nelson Molina Fojo while Ayesha Green will travel as manager and Daniela Casmiro Shaw as chaperone.

Goodwin, Benjamin, Liddie and Shaw all hail from the Wadadli Aquatic Racers (WAR) Swim Club while Stubbs-Green swims locally for the Vipers Swim Club.

The six-day event is open to competition for girls aged 14 to 17 and boys aged 15 to 18.

Over 600 promising swimmers from more than 100 national federations, are expected to compete in the premier international event for junior swimmers.