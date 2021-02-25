Strong literacy programme being restored at Greenbay Primary

Spread the love













The literacy programme at Greenbay Primary School recently received a major boost through a $10,000 donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank to purchase equipment, books, supplies and other resources.

The school approached CIBC FirstCaribbean for its support and the bank immediately responded positively, a release from CIBC FirstCaribbean said.

The principal, Genevieve Gomes, explained that the Greenbay’s reading programme needed to be expanded and improved to better serve the needs of students who are all at different levels with different problems.

The equipment and resources were necessary in order to teach smaller groups and individual students, so the reading teacher, Tulip Pelle, prepared a list of requirements and they appealed to CIBC FirstCaribbean for assistance, she added.

“We aspire to provide interactive activities by creating learning zones in writing, drama, technology, reading and creative corners, within the centre, that will equip the students with the skill sets needed to be masters of their own learning,” Gomes said.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean has been very willing to partner with us and, on behalf of the staff and the students, we thank them most sincerely for their generous support.”

The bank’s country head, Ladesa James-Williams, remarked that education is the great equaliser and it is very important that the most vulnerable in local communities receive the help they need.

“We are so happy that this literacy project is being implemented as it will bring great benefits to the students.

“Those who are struggling will now be able to be taught individually. The resources include tables, headsets and magnetic boards.

“The bank is always willing to support programmes that benefit and enhance the learning experience and opportunities for our young people. We wish the students well,” she added.