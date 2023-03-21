Strong Caribbean delegation to attend Routes Americas in Chicago

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean is set to make a powerful statement at Routes Americas 2023, which kicks off on Tuesday in Chicago.

Representatives from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean Tourism Organization, among others will be in attendance.

This impressive regional presence underscores the commitment of these nations and territories to foster collaboration and strengthen their aviation sectors at this key event, where senior decision-makers in the airline industry will meet with regional officials to discuss air service schedules as well as the increasing cost of air transportation.

Given the region’s critical reliance on airlift for tourism, trade and transport, a strong showing at Routes Americas is essential.