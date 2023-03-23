Striving for Excellence Academy to take large contingent of golfers to Barbados Golf Classic

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A total of 19 young golfers will represent Antigua and Barbuda at this year’s Optimist Barbados Golf Classic set for April 11-16 at the Barbados Golf Club located in Oistins.

This is according to senior national golfer, Marlon George, whose Striving for Excellence Golf Academy is spearheading efforts to prepare and select the final squad to fly the country’s flag in Barbados.

He said that number is testimony to the level of work being done by the academy and others within the golf fraternity.

“It shows how golf has grown in Antigua because when we went to that competition in 2019, we only had two golfers and that was Demar James who is in Kentucky on a scholarship and Sarafina Nicholas who is down in Arizona on a scholarship. Fast forward to 2023 and we have 19 going and the best part of it is that the team is dominated by more female golfers than males,” he said.

The academy, in a press release, revealed that a number of the country’s top young golfers have been included in the squad. This includes 2022 Eastern Caribbean Golf Association (ECGA) women’s champion, Andreina De La Cruz; Marquise George who in 2022 became the youngest golfer to qualify for the Antigua and Barbuda Men’s Golf Team at the age of 12; Ashley Francis who is the 2022 National Women’s Champion; and Katherine Woodhouse, the 2022 Antigua Open Champion.

George said the foundation is on a drive to raise the funds needed to not only get the team to Barbados but also to assist others in their educational endeavours.

“Right now, we have launched our foundation and Sir Richie Richardson is the president of our association. We have a foundation and an association [and] we are now just going out looking funds to put into the foundation to help. We have seven kids who are leaving for college this year and two who are leaving in January, so we are just looking for donations to help,” he said.

The senior golfer acknowledged those who have so far come on board to assist.

“What we did was in collaboration with the ABGA in which Avery Jonas has come on board full force to help us get the youngsters abroad. Also, I must give a big thank you to the Hon Daryll Matthew [government] who has come on board also to make this happen; Mrs Sudolski; Patrick Ryan; 18 Plus One; Colo Wynter; and Patricia Promotions … it’s just a collection of people that have come on board to support this venture,” George said.

Winners of the Optimist Barbados Golf Classic will qualify for the prestigious Optimist International Junior Golf Championship slated for July at the Trump National Doral Resort and Spa in Florida.

Antigua and Barbuda will be represented in the 12-13, 14-16 and 17-18 age categories.

Full Squad: (Boys 12-13) – Siyolo Joseph, Marquise George, Nathan Stuart, Kemarly Thomas; (Boys 16-18) – Taj Hill Barnes, Keiohn James, Iman Henry (Girls 13-14) – Jade Andrew, Jenna Andrew, Thiasse Warner, Nicole Wetherill, Kimberlyn Wetherill; (Girls 15-18) – Ashley Francis, Meleah George, Lenijah Thomas, Andreina De La Cruz, Katherine Woodhouse, Lexi Hunt and Anya Tavernier.

Coaches: Skey Anthony, Marlon George, Melinda Winter and Michelle Wynter.