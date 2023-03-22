Strictly Business get largest margin of victory in T-10 softball competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business made light work of their opponents, Sisserou, to win by 62 runs in week two of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T-10 Competition over the weekend.

Playing at Dredgers, Strictly Business won the toss and opted to bat, posting 117 for five in their 10 overs. Kerry Mentore top scored with 46, falling just four runs shy of a half century. Randel Winter was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with three wickets for 24 runs in two over.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Sisserou reached 55 for five in their 10 overs with a top knock of 22 from Charanlal Ramjohn. Owen Graham had two wickets for nine runs in two overs. The margin of victory was the largest over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mervin Higgins followed up his century in the competition’s opening week with 74 not out to lift Dredgers to a 45 runs triumph over 300 Club.

Higgins struck one four and 11 sixes to help Dredgers amass 143 for five in their 10 overs with Vernel Isadore adding 31 to the effort. Denfield “Mandy” Weatherhead claimed four wickets for 24 runs in two overs for the opponents.

In reply, 300 posted 98 for five in their 10 overs with Kennedy Tonge and Veston Lewis hitting 34 and 30 runs respectively. There were two wickets each for Higgins (2/28) and Kirk Douglas (2/16) bowling for the winners.

Also on Sunday, PMS defeated Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) by 11 runs when they met in Potters.

Batting first, PMS made 106 for four in their 10 overs with Walter Carr hitting 31. Quincy France picked up two wickets for 11 runs in two overs. Warriors were then restricted to 75 for six in their allotment of 10 overs. Sewande Ambrose top scored with 29 runs.

Terrance Thompson was the pick of the bowlers for PMS with three wickets for 21 runs in his two overs.

In other matches contested over the weekend, Buckley’s 3J’s beat Sisserou by 17 runs before also beating Defense Fore Warriors by 23 runs. Bullets won by default over Old Road while two matches, Strictly Business vs PMS and Dredgers vs Bullets, were both abandoned due to rain.

There were no matches in the female division due to rain.