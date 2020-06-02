Strict protocols implemented as airport reopens today

Spread the love













The management at the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority has asked the travelling public and airport staff to adhere to a list of guidelines that was implemented ahead of today’s reopening of VC Bird International Airport.

The guidelines were outlined in a press statement that was released to the media overnight.



According to the document, the authority will be restricting traffic through the terminal to travellers and airport staff, all of whom will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Arriving passengers will be asked to complete a health declaration form which will be followed by port health authorities administering health screening and other checks.



All airport staff who have to interact directly with the travelling public will have to be fully dressed in personal protective clothing as part of standard procedure.



Rigorous cleaning and sanitisation will be done at all points of contact including check in counters, baggage claim, restrooms and security areas.



Other safety measures include the installation of sneeze guards at various points of contact, and limiting the number of doors that will be used for entrance and exits.



Each door, the authority said, will be manned by airport staff to ensure adherence to the guidelines.



While the airport has reopened for business as of today, the first commercial flight will not arrive until the evening of Thursday June 4.



Airports around the world, including VC Bird International, were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.