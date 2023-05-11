Stress-free life, plant-based foods and God: Country’s newest centenarian shares secrets to her longevity

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

It’s a milestone few attain. But for Mary Meade, turning 100 is a miracle that she said must be attributed to God.

“I want to thank God for his purpose. Praise the Lord,” she told friends, family and dignitaries who gathered at her Hatton residence to celebrate her birthday yesterday.

You can tell Meade is still witty with a strong sense of humour as she joked about her earlier days and somewhat lack of memory.

“I can’t remember everything…I want to thank everyone who showed up today to celebrate my life,” Meade said.

Attributing her longevity to her faith along with eating a healthy diet, Meade, who was born in Montserrat on May 10 1923, recalled her journey to Antigua in 1944 on a boat called Caribe and how she dedicated much of her life as a young woman to the development of the Pentecostal church movement.

She married Daniel Robert Meade on December 12 1945 at the Pilgrim Holiness Church on the corner of Bishopsgate and Popeshead streets and they quickly became pioneers of the Pentecostal movement, working to establish the Pentecostal church by conducting Sunday schools and open-air services which attracted many people.

Remaining active, living a stress-free life, and eating plant-based foods were other factors she said had contributed to her milestone age.

But life has not always been smooth sailing for Meade, who contracted typhoid fever around 1952.

Her son Reuben Dubery recalled praying on bended knees that his mom would survive the terrible illness.

“This was a crucial period in my mother’s life…that was the year that disaster struck. She contracted typhoid fever which was a terrible scourge in those days. She was sick unto death.

“She was hospitalised for several months. I was traumatised and the experience at this early age taught me the power of prayer. I remember praying morning and night, lord please don’t let my mom die,” Dubery said.

(From left) Former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer, Minister of State Samantha Marshall, MP for St John’s Rural West Richard Lewis, Apostle Dr Steven Andre of the SJPC, Dale O’Brien – Director of the Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Division, Deputy Governor General Clare Roberts, and Mary Meade Mary Meade MP Richard Lewis presents a gift basket and card to the new centenarian Minister of State Samantha Marshall presents Mary Meade with a gift basket and card Extended family gathers around Mary Meade

Even after Meade was discharged from the hospital, it took several months for her to fully recover, he said.

Meade has six other living children – Joy Rose Meade-Sheppard, Wingrove Meade, Keithley Meade, Jason Meade, Aleta Meade-Allen and Ineta Meade-Dublin.

She also has a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly, after 59 years of marriage, her husband Daniel Meade passed away. She also witnessed the death of two of her children – one tragically.

Former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer, a long-time associate of the Meade family, said he had developed a close relationship with Meade over the years.

“I can recall referring to her as Mother Meade. I grew up a part of the family and she would have over the years created a determination in me. She was one who quietly made sure that whatever I accomplished she would have made her contribution,” Spencer recalled.

He was not the only one who spoke highly of the new centenarian. Minister of State with responsibility for Social Transformation, Samantha Marshall, said Meade and her family had made a significant contribution to the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

“It is clear that your role within the church and within the community as your children grew was significant and challenging…It would be wonderful to go back to the era in that you brought up your children because what is clear from yourself and other centenarians is that you hold God first and foremost,” Marshall said.

MP for St John’s Rural West Richard Lewis was also part of the celebrations, telling Meade and her family that the youngest centenarian in Antigua and Barbuda and her siblings had made contributions in the areas of education, housing, meteorology, land development and community activism.

Dale O’Brien, Director of the Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Division, congratulated Meade for reaching the milestone that many only dream of.

“The females are dominating batting some long innings,” O’Brien said.

The are now 20 female and four male centenarians in Antigua and Barbuda.