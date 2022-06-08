Street competition celebrates World Food Safety Day

- Advertisement -

Residents were given an opportunity to win food items and receive free tips on World Food Safety Day, which was observed yesterday under the theme “Safety for a Better Health”.

The event was organised by the Central Board of Health in collaboration with the Bureau of Standards and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Senior Health Inspector Julianne Mannix said several officers were positioned around the city streets for the competition.

“When people passed by, they were asked a question about food safety. If they answered correctly, then they received a food item. Then we educated them on what they can do to make their food safe,” she said.

The prizes included fruits, vegetables and other edible items.