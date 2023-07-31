Strategies to boost tourist arrivals for 2024 underway, according to Tourism Minister

- Advertisement -

Efforts to increase next year’s tourist arrivals to Antigua and Barbuda have been underway, according to Tourism Minister, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez.

A delegation comprised of Fernandez, the Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Vernon Jeffers, and CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, traveled to Europe last week in an effort to increase airlift arrivals to the country, starting in summer 2024.

Meetings were held with agents representing hotel groups in Antigua and Barbuda, specifically Sandals UK.

“…We met with some of the agents over there. For example, we met with Sandals UK, had some discussions with them, you know they are supposed to be doing some major renovations here, and we also discussed a few other matters,” Fernandez reported.

He also spoke of meetings with European airlines that are seeking to expand their routes to the Caribbean.

“We also met with British Airways. We met with Norse, the airline that is looking to come to the Caribbean. We went to Ireland…met with Aer Lingus. They are also looking to come to the Caribbean,” Fernandez added.

Additionally, the Tourism Minister indicated that these efforts are expected to materialise as the response thus far has been favourable.

“The response has been quite good, and I’m confident that come summer 2024, we should see an increase,” he stated.

Norse Atlantic Airways was founded in March 2021, by founder and CEO, Bjørn Tore Larsen. Its headquarters is in Arendal, Norway, and is owned by Norse Atlantic ASA. In addition, the airline aims to provide affordable transatlantic route fares, according to its website.

Aer Lingus, the national airline of Ireland, was founded in 1936. It aims to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic, facilitated by a sustainable short-haul network and a customer focused brand. This is according to the IAG, International Airlines Group.

Aer Lingus airline (Photo courtesy: ittn.ie). Norse Atlantic Airways (Photo courtesy: simpleflying.com).