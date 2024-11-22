Straight set wins for APUA and ECAB

- Advertisement -

The excitement of the ABAVA Business League continued on Wednesday at the YMCA Sports Complex with two thrilling matches that showcased the premier teams in the ABAVA Business League.

The first encounter of the night saw ECAB demonstrate their dominance on the court, overwhelming Police with a stellar performance.

The first set saw ECAB quickly establish control, taking an early lead and maintaining it throughout the set, ultimately winning 25-13. The second set mirrored the first, with the victors continuing to apply pressure and showcasing their offensive and defensive authority. This win solidifies ECAB’s position as a formidable contender in the league.

The second match of the evening featured Sandals going head-to-head with APUA. In a closely contested first set, Sandals fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 22-25 to APUA. The second set saw APUA capitalise on their momentum, dominating the court and taking advantage of Sandals’ struggles. APUA closed out the match with a convincing 25-15 win, sealing their victory with a 2-0 overall score.