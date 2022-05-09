Storming Lions suffer another loss in Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Janserve Events Cool and Smooth Storming Lions suffered another defeat in the ongoing ABAVA League over the weekend.

The Storming Lions went under to High Flyerz in straight sets in the lone male encounter at the YMCA Sports Complex, losing 25-22, 25-17, 25-11 in the match.

Meanwhile, in the female division, Cool and Smooth Da Squad continued their winning ways, this time trouncing Stoneville in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17.

Action will continue on Wednesday starting at 6:30 pm with Stoneville facing North Coast Hardware Starz 2 in the female division while Michael Freeland Enforcers will battle Janserve Events Cool and Smooth Storming Lions.