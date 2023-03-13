Storming Lions stun Stoneville, Starz Jr fall to Jets

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Storming Lions are continuing to have a remarkable season in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Local League, this time stunning defending champions, Stoneville 3-1 in sets in the male division on Saturday night.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, the victors drew first blood winning the opening set 25-18.

The defending champions did manage to get a set back by winning the second 20-25, but Storming Lions would not be done and, just like in their first win over High Flyerz, dug deep and put on a performance to win the other two sets, 25-20 25-16 to win the match and continue their undefeated streak.

Meanwhile, in the lone female encounter, Jets defeated Northcoast Hardware Starz Jnr in straight sets, 25-15 25-11 25-19.

Starz Snr team did however open their campaign with a win on Thursday evening over Stonveille females, winning in straight sets 26-24 25-12 25-23 while in the male encounter, Renegades defeated Sharks in straight sets, 26-16 25-18 21-17.

Jets were also victorious over the weekend