Store owner frustrated by repeated break-ins

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Local businessman and owner of apparel store Wentworth ‘Fence’ Matthew has expressed deep frustration after persons broke into his store, Island Originals, for the second time in a week – and the 15th this year.

According to Matthew, the latest incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning when he received a call from his security service that his store on the corner of Market and St Mary Street had been broken into.

“After 3am or 4am, I got a phone call from the security company saying they are breaking into the store and I come to see that the whole place was ransacked,” Matthew said.

When Observer visited the scene yesterday, there were visible signs of damage to one of the doors, with the locks and handle destroyed.

It is not the first time that Island Originals has been targeted this year, according to Matthew, who said this was “the second this week” and “the 15th time for the year”.

“Now, you are preparing your day from last night and it is the Christmas season…and this is what you get; I am a hardworking young man, and I can’t see why people should get up and do these things over and over again,” he said.

Police have been approached for comment.