‘Stop Criticising And Contribute’: Schools Cricket Coordinator Says Coaches Refuse To Work

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Get off your laurels and help to improve the system and those players within it, is the advice offered by cricket coordinator within the Ministry of Sports and former West Indies wicketkeeper, Ridley Jacobs.

He also urged those individuals who criticise the efforts of the ministry to earn their salaries by showing up for work.

“I want to say to that particular individual that we need his assistance within the Ministry of Sports. He needs to come and help us develop these players because for how many years he hasn’t done anything in terms of helping to develop these players so he needs to come and start to help. He is employed the ministry and still getting paid so he needs to come and help these youngsters.

“If you think they are not good enough, come and put in your hard work and stop sitting down and collecting government money and not doing anything,” he said.

Jacobs made the plea amidst revelations that some cricket coaches employed by the ministry have not been turning out for regular duties, with one in particular even refusing to work at the school to which he had been assigned.

“I sent a coach there and they decided they are not going to work in no school. So, what they are saying to me is that they are above working in schools so now it leaves me short of one coach at that particular school … so all I can do is report it,” he said.

Jacobs said he has made verbal reports to the hierarchy within the Ministry of Sports and that the matter is out of his hands.