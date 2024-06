- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Stoneville and Phoenix continued their good form on the court on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex with comfortable victories over their opponents.

Second-placed Stoneville were unstoppable beating the Top Ranking Storming Lions in three straight sets with scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 25-17.

In the other encounter, Phoenix Flyers beat Invaders, three sets to one, with scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-19.