Stoneville and Paragons record wins on opening night of Volleyball league

By Carlena Knight

Defending male Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Male champions, Stoneville, spiked off their 2023 campaign with a victory over Pytonz on Saturday night.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Stoneville handed Pytonz a 3-1 defeat.

The champions drew first blood taking the first two sets, 25-21 25-20. They however could not put Pytonz away in straight sets and faltered in the third, 19-25.

Stoneville however did not skip a beat in the fourth set and secured their first win of the season winning the set 25-21.

Meanwhile, in the female division, former champions Paragons defeated newbies Royal Cruisers in straight sets, winning 25-11 25-7 25-22.