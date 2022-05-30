Stoneville and Da Squad advance to volleyball finals

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Defending male volleyball champions Stoneville have booked their spot in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) League finals.

Stoneville defeated Renegades in straight sets in their semi-finals encounter on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex to secure the last spot in the male division finals.

The 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 triumph means that not only have the champions remained undefeated thus far but that they will face former champions, Michael Freeland Enforcers, in the finals on June 4.

Meanwhile, JanServe Cool and Smooth Da Squad will face defending female champions Paragons in the female division finals, also on June 4.

Da Squad, who remain the only undefeated female team in this year’s competition, defeated former champions, Jetz, 3-1 in sets.

Da Squad won 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15.

The bronze medal matches for both the male and female divisions will take place on Thursday from 6.30pm. North Coast Hardware Starz 1 will face Jetz, while High Flyerz will battle Renegades.