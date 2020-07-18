Stokes and Sibley hit centuries to put Windies on the ropes in second Test

Kemar Roach celebrates after claiming his first wicket of the series.

Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley completed centuries to move England into a dominant position on day two of the second Test against West Indies.

Stokes continued his stellar form – this was his fourth hundred in 12 Tests – and played some sparkling strokes after reaching three figures before falling for a superb 176.

Opener Sibley picked up where he left off on day one, doggedly occupying the crease for a second Test ton before he too looked to accelerate and was caught in the deep on the leg side for 120.

Between them, the fourth-wicket pair shared 260, England’s largest partnership on home soil for nine years.

Jos Buttler added 40 before England finally declared on 469-9 at Emirates Old Trafford.

Off-spinner Roston Chase picked up 5-172 for the exhausted West Indies, who were flattened after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

England left themselves an hour to bowl, with Sam Curran trapping John Campbell as West Indies reached 32-1, 437 behind.

It means England have a prime opportunity to level the series at 1-1, but they must be mindful of the weather, with rain forecast for Saturday. (BBC Sport)