Stingerz off to buzzing start in basketball association’s Division One

By Neto Baptiste

Northside Stingerz got off to a flying start in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition when, on Wednesday, they dominated former champions Braves Basketball to win by 40 points at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the feature match of a double-header, Stingerz dominated all four quarters of the game, outscoring their opponents 20-7 in the first quarter, 24-19 in the second quarter, 27-15 in the third and 19-9 in the fourth and final quarter to win the contest by a 90-50 score line.

Jayden Andrew led with a triple-double for Stingerz with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Devorn Benjamin chipped in with 19 points. Donte Trimingham contributed with 12 points off the bench.

Stingerz were on the verge of a possible playoff title in 2020 before the competition was abandoned due to Covid-19.

Damian Floyd was best on show for Braves with 14 points while Bernard Andrew picked up 12 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, newcomers Spanish Heat suffered their second straight defeat with an 82-68 loss to Potters Steelers in Wednesday’s opening games.

Spanish Heat started strong, outscoring Steelers 28-15 in the first quarter. Steelers however rebounded to take the next three quarters 28-18, 26-13 and 13-9.

Jacob Lloyd led the scoring for Steelers with 16 points and eight rebounds while Humroy Wright sank 12 points on 5 of 12 shooting. There were contributions of 11 and 10 points from Lindsay McDonald and Ammiel Williams, respectively, off the bench.

For Spanish Heat, Steven Matthew scored 26 points with Wilkin Floyd contributing 13 off the bench.