Stingerz beat Full Throttle to keep winning record in tact

Stingerz won a third straight game in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 1 competition when, on Wednesday, they rallied to an 88-66 triumph over Ottos Full Throttle at the JSC basketball court.

Plying in what was the lone encounter on the night, Stingerz opened with a 27-14 lead in the first quarter but were edged 22-20 by Full Throttle in the second quarter. Stingerz rebounded to claim the third quarter, 21-14, before dropping the fourth and final quarter 16-12.

Donte Trimingham led the way for Stingerz with 26 points and seven rebounds. He was assisted by Keroi Lee contributed with 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Tequan Brodie and Devon Benjamin had 11 and 10 points respectively.

In a losing effort, Warren Bogle top-scored with 16 points and eight rebounds with Marlon Davis adding 14 points and eight rebounds. Sheldon Abrams picked up 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Lincoln Weekes also made a contribution of 10 points.