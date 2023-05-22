Stingerz beat Flyers to remain unbeaten while Ovals rebound in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Stingerz kept their unbeaten run in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition alive with a narrow 71-68 victory over Flyers Basketball on Saturday night.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Stingerz were led by Jamie Charles who picked up 23 points on 10 of 18 shooting. He also grabbed 16 rebounds. Charles was assisted by Jayden Andrew who had 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Keroi Lee chipped in with eight points and 24 rebounds.

For Flyers, Xavier Meade top scored with 13 points and nine rebounds, while there were 10 points each for Kenya Achom and T-Shawn Lewis. David Hernandez had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The victory was Stingerz fifth straight as they remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Meanwhile, Ovals Ojays rebounded from a two-point loss to Flyers on Thursday to beat All Saints Slam 90-63, also on Saturday night.

Ovals dominated the contest from start to finish, outscoring Slam 19-15 in the first quarter and 25-12 in the second. The teams were evenly matched in the third quarter at 18-18 before Ovals claimed the fourth and final quarter 28-18.

Joshua Minner led the way for the defending champions with a game high of 35 points and seven rebounds. Troy Vasco chipped in with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Kareem Edwards sank 14 points and picked up nine rebounds.

Keaddy Martin was the top shooter for Slam with 22 points, while John Rolland Jr bagged 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.