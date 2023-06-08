Stingers, Old Road and Flyers win in local netball

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Defante Stingers, Old Road and John Hughes Flyers when action in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association’s (ABNA) nationals continued on Tuesday at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the B Division, Stingers edged the Old Road Under-16 team by an 18-14 margin. Zhanira Pereira led the way for the victors with 11 of her 15 attempts, while Jahika Pascal netted seven from 18 attempts. In a losing effort for Old Road, Joy Shaw sank 13 of 20 attempts while Kadeijah Alexander contributed with one of her three attempts.

Meanwhile in a twist of fate in the B Division, Old Road picked up a 23-3 victory over Defante Stingers Under-16s in the night’s second encounter.

Leading the charge for Old Road, Joy Shaw picked up 12 from 17 attempts with Kariel Knight making good on 11 of her 17 attempts. For Defante Stingers, Ijahne Isidore sank three of seven attempts.

In Wednesday’s other contest, John Hughes Flyers defeated Assassins by a slim 27-26 margin. Akiel Hazelwood was the top performer for Flyers with 20 of 33 tries while Jamila Fitz picked up seven of nine attempts.

In a losing effort, Carl Kirby hit 17 of 26 attempts while Michael Jeffers sank nine of 22 tries.