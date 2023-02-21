Still no trial date for man accused of killing Simone Whyte

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been just over a year since murder accused Shawn ‘Soca Slide’ Mussington pleaded not guilty to killing his reported ex-lover Simone Whyte.

The soca artiste has had his name on the High Court’s docket for quite some time and is still waiting for his trial.

It is believed that on November 14 2020, Mussington killed 45-year-old Whyte in the heart of St John’s.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8.30pm at a store located at the junction of Market and Tanner streets.

Whyte, who worked at a nearby hair salon, was apparently socialising in the area when the assailant attacked her with a sharp object. She died around two hours later.

After the incident, the accused reportedly fled the scene, and the police launched a manhunt to capture him.

Whyte moved to Antigua from Jamaica in 2015 to make a better life for her children. Her body was repatriated in December 2020 following a fundraising effort to return her to her homeland.

Mussington’s case was committed in the Magistrate’s Court in June 2021 to be heard in the September assizes of that year.

However, as in many cases, the court’s backlog has left Mussington waiting – and since the accused never obtained bail, he is doing so in a prison cell.

He was arraigned on February 10 2022 and last Friday – more than a year later – he was told that he will not get a trial date until May 26.