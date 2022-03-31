‘Still a lot of work to be done’, Sir Curtly says after Windies Test series victory over England

West Indies great Sir Curtly Ambrose says there’s still a lot of work to be done if the team wants to return to dominating world cricket.

The West Indies secured a 1-0 series win over England after a dominant 10-wicket win in the third Apex Test match in Grenada on Sunday.

The win extended the Windies’ home dominance over England in the past 50 years to eight wins and two draws in 11 series with England’s only series win coming in 2003-04.

“It means a lot not only for the team but for us as Caribbean people,” said Sir Curtly while working as a commentator for the series.

“We were spoiled; for many years we were the best team in the world, beating everybody. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” he added.

The former fast bowler, who ended his Test career with 405 wickets at an average of 20.99, while clearly delighted with the result, explained that the result doesn’t mean the West Indies have suddenly turned a corner.

“Winning one game convincingly doesn’t mean we’ve turned the corner, but it’s a step in the right direction. We’ve seen times in the past when they get under pressure they tend to crumble. That didn’t happen in this series,” he said. (www.sportsmax.tv)