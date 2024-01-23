Stewart scores hattrick as All Saints United run riot on SAP

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Malcolm Stewart of All Saints United FC scored his first hat trick of the season with sublime hat trick against SAP in the ABFA Premier Division on Sunday as they won five-nil.

The Vincentian’s first goal came in the 10th minute to put All Saints United ahead, one-nil.

He then added his second in the 43rd minute to help his side head into the second half with a two-nil advantage.

The men from SAP were able to tighten their defence in the second half but, unfortunately, conceded a penalty when Stewart successfully took in the 76th minute.

However, two minutes later, Rackley Thomas and Tajeja Tonge were both set off for using, insulting and abusive language to the referee reducing SAP to nine men.

Tyreke Ogarro then netted in the 86th minute while Nazir McBurnette converted in the 90th to end the match five nil in favour of the All Saints side.

In the second match, John Hughes kept Empire winless with a three-one victory.

Deno Bryan was the first to score with a penalty kick in the fourth minute and then scored in the fourth minute of the extra time of the first half.

Empire pulled back a goal in the 89th minute by way of Nyque Watkins. To finish the match off, Daniel Bryan scored the final goal for John Hughes in the fourth minute of extra time in the second half.

In the final match of the evening, leaders Jennings Grenades showcased why they are the best team in the Premier League.

With nine goals scored in the first two matches, the Champions continued the barrage as five different players added their names to the scoresheets.

Barrington Blake scored in the 8th minute, before Vashmi Allen and Rakeem Henry netted 14th and 15th minutes with Grenades going three nil.

Then Shackwon Simon got a goal Swetes before the first half end three one.

The final half contained two goals with Keanu Barrette and Tev Lawrence scoring in the 58th and 77th minutes as the match ended five-one.