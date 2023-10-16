Steven Matthew dominates All Star Night in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Business League Basketball All Star Night lived up to the expectations of the many fans and players alike, this past Saturday evening at the JSC Sports Complex.

There were five events contested: individual speed dribble, team speed dribble, two-man shoot out, three-point shootout and the team skills challenge.

The individual speed dribble was won by Jaylele Joseph (Callan Shooters) and Tajahron Davis (Eye Mobile Vision Care). The team speed dribble was won by the Board of Education team which consisted of Xavier Meade, Errol Henry, Jesus Emmanuel and Kelvyn Pimental.

In the two-man shoot out, Anjo Wholesale’s Steven Matthew and Jaheem James were the victors. Ishan Peets won the three-point shootout with 13 threes. The team skills challenge was won by Kevin Pimental, Devonte Carter, Orion Seraphine and Elijah Savory of Eye Mobile Vision Care.

Steven Matthew was the MVP of the Night in the All Star Game, scoring 25 points for Team A who were the winners.

Jesus Emmanuel had 18 points for Team B.

The Business League continues Monday night with Sandals battling Eye Mobile Vision Care in the first match, and the Board of Education will take on Trimmingham Trucking at the JSC Sports Complex.