Steve Williams: Veteran bodybuilder to vie for second pro card within three months

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran bodybuilder and multiple-times national champion, Steve Williams, has sought to clear the air regarding his decision to challenge for an IFBB Pro Card in open bodybuilding just months after he was offered similar status but in the Masters Division.

Williams has been included in a 14-member team set to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships later this month in Aruba.

“My aim was always to win the Caribbean show and I came very close in Jamaica in 2006. Even at my age, I find that I am still looking very relevant and I probably was the best conditioned guy at the Roger Boyce Classic in the amateur division.

“I would love to do a couple more years in the region, and the few shows we have in the region, most of them are not going to do masters pro but they’d have open bodybuilding, so I am kind of between a rock and a hard place if I want to compete again.

“I am going to go back now and see if I could get the open or general pro status so that I could compete in any regional pro show,” he said.

The former Sportsman of the Year was offered his IFBB Pro Card in June this year after dominating the Masters Division of the Roger Boyce Classic held in Barbados. Williams is however yet to accept the offer in hopes he could acquire pro status in the open class which would allow him to compete in all pro bodybuilding categories.

His aim, he said, is to compete in and win a major regional competition.

“The guys here would not understand why I would want to compete again having achieved pro status already in the Masters, so they would think I am trying to push them out of their opportunity. I wrote to the federation and expressed to them my desire. I don’t want to rob anyone from winning the Mr Antigua because if you looked at the lineup I would have easily won the Mr Antigua again. Winning the Mr Antigua now doesn’t really mean much to me. I’ve been trying to win the Caribbean show for years and that’s what I want and then I can retire after that,” Williams said.

The longtime bodybuilder hinted that he may not compete for much longer.

“I think the World Championships next year in which my category may be between 55 and 60, and for what I’ve seen so far I think I would do pretty well in that division. So I am going to do that next year but time is really running out and I am not sure if I would really want to go past 60,” he said.

The CAC championships will be held from September 21-25.