Stepping up for the first shot

Spread the love













Registered Nurse Shana-Kay Johnson-Michael of Mount St John’s Medical Centre’s (MSJMC) Emergency Department was among frontline and other health care workers, to include doctors, orderlies and lab techs and pharmacists at the hospital, who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.

The process will be ongoing at the hospital with more employees being offered the opportunity to get vaccinated. MSJMC is not mandating that employees receive the vaccine, however, it is recommending that all employees and the community receive it when it becomes available to them.

Until the pandemic is over the hospital is encouraging the public to continue taking important precautions to help slow the spread of the virus, to include wearing a mask, frequent washing and sanitising of hands, physical distancing and limiting gatherings. (Photo courtesy MSJMC)