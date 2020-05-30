By Dotsie Isaac
As we stretch our necks across the water
To the protests and murder in Minnesota
Where is the outrage for all the necks
That get stepped on in Antigua?
In Barbuda, a Caucasian Texan
Block the road with his jeep and tell a Barbudan
“You can’t cross here. This is MY land.”
Well, that is more than gumption and disrespect.
THAT is kneeling on the black man’s neck.
A British prisoner is housed in contrast conditions
To the black man’s daughters and local sons
Who crap in buckets and old slop pails
Who grow old and die in this overcrowded jail
A black prisoner walked into a baton of blows
Cut-up he face and bruck-up he nose
But he can’t get no treatment.
Meanwhile, Umberto Schenato got a quiet release
Now up by Fiennes receiving treatment. Please.
Somebody has determined …… that as long as this Italian murderer is alive
He won’t spend another minute up at 1735
THAT, is kneeling on the black man’s neck.
When some kinda naturalised Indian man
Call for boycott of a local radio station and publication
That is not only an economic threat
That is kneeling on the black man’s neck
A white Canadian renamed a beach in his own honour
And block that beach entrance with big boulders
And dared to compete with the local beach vendors.
Bo Dog and Top Dog. Kindred canine spirits, I guess.
But THAT is stepping on the black man’s neck.
Chinese nationals given acres and acres of agriculture land
At every turn they underselling the local businessman
First comes our colonisation
Followed by the death of the Antiguan black man.
Now, the geese that lay the golden eggs
Get not 10. Not 25. But hundreds instead
Of close family members at their funeral.
While the yard fowl got 10 mourners
A backhoe …. and a pauper’s burial
Black people nah want mourn dem dead too?
Talk bout adding insult to injury
Dem hawk up cold in the face of the families
Loved ones barred from paying their last respect
If that’s not kneeling on the black man’s neck.
WHAT IS???
And now 25 persons allowed at the cemetery
It is the highest form of hypocrisy
In a country full of black necks.
Massa sitting up in parliament big chair
Wid he light complexion and coolie gray hair
To hell with the constitution he say
BUT, pay attention to Erskine May
There will be no personal explanations in here today.
Tried to muzzle the blackest man in the parliament
And now contemplating his punishment
Because that black man did not relent
He pack he Georgie bundle and his black neck and go
Because he’s a man! He’s not anybody’s negro.
The generous Minister of Tourism
Was quick to make a blood donation
To the tourist white woman.
It made the news.
There are two black sisters at Mount St. John
Mr. Minister, you can give them some?
Bruce Jungle Greenaway belonged to somebody.
He nah drop from hollow tree.
He has children and a family.
When the air left his lungs and his body could take no more
They dumped him at the altar of the shore
Waiting for the waves to wash away their sins
After they strangled him.
And we wait.
Every crime in this country is under investigation
Hoping we forget, nothing ever comes to conclusion.
Keeping the pressure on the black man’s neck.
Inquiry? What hypocrisy coming from you, Mr. Robinson. You better hush
Were any inquires commissioned under your watch?
Of all the extra-judicial killings by police hands?
Playing judge and jury for black people’s sons.
Politicians say, we can make music with the black man’s neck
One step forward, two steps back
Hear the black man’s neck snap and crack
In this country the road to riches is paved with the black man’s neck
Just make your demands and show them the cheque.
Anything you see you want, you just tek
Black man mek noise get a kick inna he neck.
Racism is alive and well in Antigua and Barbuda.
So when we looking across the pond at Minnesota
REMEMBER
that plenty black man kneeling on black necks inna dis country yah.