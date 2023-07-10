Steelers’ winning streak snapped as former champs win in Division One basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions, Ovals Ojays, ended a nine-game winning streak by Potters Steelers in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) Division One competition on Sunday, when they rallied to a 92-82 triumph over the frontrunners at the JSC basketball complex.

Ovals sent an early message when they claimed the first quarter 23-16, but Steelers showed resistance to take the second quarter 21-20. Ovals rebounded in the third quarter to outscore their opponents 31-22 while Steelers won the fourth and final quarter 23-18.

Joshua Minner had the hot hands for Ovals, sinking a game high of 32 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Minner had help from Mario Davis with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Alexis Jackson chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds.

In a losing effort, Cohen DeSouza top scored with 26 points and 10 rebounds for Steelers, while Marlon Charles added 17 points to the effort.

Steelers remain at the top of the standings with 22 points despite the loss, while Ovals moves to 20 points and third in the standings.

Meanwhile, another former champion, Flyers Basketball, picked up a crucial win, as they made light work of title hopefuls Northside Stingerz to win by 20 points, beating their rivals 77-57, also at the JSC basketball complex.

Flyers dominated three of four quarters in the contest, winning the second quarter 22-13, dominating the third 25-13 and taking the fourth 18-17. Stingers won the opening quarter 14-12.

David Hernandez led the scoring for Flyers off the bench with 21 points, while Adonis Humphreys sank 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. In a losing effort, Keroi Lee top scored for Stingerz with 18 points while pulling 12 rebounds.

The win was Flyers’ seventh in 10 outings as they move to 17 points in the fourth position on the standings. Stingerz remain in the number two spot with 21 points.