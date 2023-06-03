Steelers’ winning streak continues while Braves edge Spanish Heat in local basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Steelers continued their fine run in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league with their fifth straight win of the competition.

Steelers dominated their encounter against All Saints Slam at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday night, winning by a 94-68 margin to carry their tally of points to 15 at the top of the standings after eight matches.

Steelers opened the game with a blow away 30-9 performance in the first quarter before Slam claimed the second quarter by a 27-21 margin. Steelers then rallied to capture the third quarter 28-11 before Slam claimed the fourth and final quarter 21-15.

Veteran Marlon Charles led the way for Steelers with 16 points on six of 10 shooting, hitting four of eight from beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds and three assists. Lindsay McDonald contributed with 14 points off the bench while Ammiel Williams had 11 points.

In a losing effort, Keaddy Martin sank 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Slam, while Olivee Morris and Adissa Harris both picked up 11 points.

Meanwhile, in a bottom of the table clash, Braves Basketball edged Spanish heat 73-72 to win their second game of the competition.

Braves started on a winning note, claiming the first two quarters by 29-8 and 19-117 margins respectively before Spanish Heat took the final two quarters 27-14 and 20-17.

Rhonde Davis led the way for Braves with 13 points off the bench.

For Spanish Heat, Steven Matthew top-scored with 28 points and six rebounds while Israel Pullinario sank 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Also, there was 12 points and 13 rebounds for Kelvin Pimental.

The win moved Braves to 10 points and ahead of Slam while Spanish Heat remain at the bottom of the standings with seven points.