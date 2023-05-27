Steelers upset Stingers while Flyers get blowout win over Braves

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Northside Stingerz were beaten for the first time this season when they went under by four points to Potters Steelers in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league on Thursday at the JSC basketball complex.

The teams were evenly matched for the most part, each winning two of four quarters with the lead constantly switching hands in the in the seesaw-type affair.

Stingerz won the first two quarters by 18-16 and 26-24 margins before Steelers rebounded to win the third and fourth quarters 25-21 and 25-21 respectively.

Veteran Marlon “Buju” Charles led the charge for Steelers with 21 points on nine of 13 shooting, while hitting three of five attempts from three-point range. He also had five assists and five rebounds. There was 14 points each from Jacob Lloyd and Cohen DeSouza with the latter also grabbing eight rebounds. Ariel Quallis added 14 points off the bench.

In a losing effort, Jayden Andrew sank a game-high of 22 points and picked up five rebounds, with Devon Benjamin adding 17 points. Jamine Charles contributed with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Potters lead the standings with 13 points after seven showings while Stingers are on 10 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Flyers Basketball blew away Braves Basketball 98-45 in lopsided affair.

Flyers outscored Braves in all four quarters, winning 17-7, 27-12, 22-13 and 32-13 respectively. Flyers were led by T-Shawn Lewis with 27 points and seven rebounds while David Hernandez sank 19 points off the bench. There were12 points each Javonte Daley and Sadiq Phillip with Phillip also grabbing 11 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Tristan Jacobs top scored for Braves with 12 points while Bernard Andrew picked up 11 points and 10 rebounds.