Steelers upset ‘Boast-less’ champs

New kids on the block, Potters Steelers pulled off a huge upset on opening night of the 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) season, as they defeated the defending champions, H.U.F Baldwin Braves, 77-75 on Sunday night in the feature encounter.

Steelers sent a clear message at the JSC Sports Complex that they will be a championship contender dishing the west-side team an embarrassing first loss in front of a packed crowd.

CBA player, Joshua Minner made his mark scoring 19 and grabbing 4 rebounds for the victors.

He was assisted by Felix Hamilton who netted 18 and recorded 4 steals.

Another CBAstar, Benny Iko contributed with 14 points and 8 rebounds, while local player, Kenroy “Chicken” Telemaque dominated, scoring 14, grabbing 9 rebounds and recording 3 steals to secure their first win of the season.

Despite a 21-point effort by veteran player, Lennox “Termite” McCoy and an 18- point effort from Playoffs MVP, Xavier “Xman” Meade, Braves could not keep up with the young and vibrant Potters team in the final minutes of the encounter.

Teammates, Lindsay McDonald and Damion “Duckman” Floyd also contributed, scoring 17 and 15 points in a losing effort. With the absence of the 2017 League MVP, Vivian “Boast” Destin in the lineup and receiving their first loss, questions have begun to stirif Braves, who is visibly one of the oldest teams in the league, will be able to keep up.

Captain Lennox McCoy responded to those claims in an interview on the Good Morning Jojo show on Monday.

“Our team isn’t that bad, unlike [what] many have been trying to say. We do have a big spot to fill in losing Boast and also another key player, Kevin ‘Debble’ Edwards but we will make it to the end.”

The former national player also spoke on the performances of both his team and Potters.

“We took Potters lightly as they are the new team in the competition, and even despite them playing such a great game we thought we could have closed them out in the fourth.

“We actually had many chances to do so, but instead we made some mistakes down the end, some of which I have to take blame for, but it will never happen again. You live and you learn, but I definitely have to commend Potters on playing a great game.”

In the other encounter that night, former champions, Flyers Basketball trumped Ottos Full Throttle, 87-69.

CBA veteran, Torey Fassett led the charge forthe men in orange with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals.

Teammate, Adonis Humphreys was a beast on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court, scoring 16 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

CBA player, Isaac Bragg of Ottos Full Throttle had a game high 27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 steals.

He was assisted by another CBA player, Brandon Williams who had 14 points and 5 rebounds and Kwame Payne who chipped in with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

The season was officially declared opened as the newly appointed CEO of DigicelAntigua and Barbuda, Dwayne Tulloch, made the first shot.

Games will continue on Thursday as Flyers will face Hawks at 6:45 p.m. and Freetown Travelers will face Outlaws at 8 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex.