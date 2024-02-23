Steelers rebound from opening Division 1 loss while Flyers 2 win lower tier of national basketball league

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Steelers rebounded from their opening loss to Flyers Basketball last Sunday with a 70-64 triumph over Ottos Full Throttle in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association competition at JSC basketball court on Wednesday.

Steelers won the opening quarter 25-18 before taking the second quarter 13-10. Full Throttle then outscored their opponents in the third quarter 15-12 before taking the fourth quarter 21-20.

Russell Daley led the scoring for the victors with 16 points while Devorn Benjamin and Cohen DeSouza both sank 14 points. DeSouza also grabbed 20 rebounds. Marlon Davis top scored for Full Throttle with 16 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Leroy Percival scored 14 points and snatched 11 rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Flyers 2 beat Old Road Daggers 66-55.

Flyers dominated three of the four quarters, claiming the first quarter 16-2, the third quarter 21-14 and the fourth quarter 18-17. Daggers won the second quarter by a 22-11 margin.

T-Shawn Lewis led the scoring for Flyers 2 with 22 points and 18 rebounds while there were 14 and 13 points respectively from Harry Rashaun and Craig Massiah. Braulio Estrada top scored for Daggers with 12 points. There were eight points each for Kareem Jacobs, Devea Aaron and Craig Thomas. Aaron also had 11 rebounds, while Thomas grabbed eight.