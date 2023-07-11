Steelers lose second straight match as Ojays down Stingerz in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

Former champions Ovals Ojays handed Northside Stingerz their third straight loss

By Neto Baptiste

Frontrunners Potters Steelers crashed to their second straight defeat in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition when, on Sunday, they were beaten 73-69 by former champions, Flyers Basketball.

Playing in the feature game of a double-header at the JSC basketball complex, Flyers ironically won only one of the four quarters, claiming the opening quarter 24-10. The teams were evenly matched 23-23 in the second quarter before Steelers claimed the third quarter 20-10. The teams were again, evenly matched in the fourth quarter at 16-16 each.

National player Adonis Humphreys led the way for Flyers with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Javonte Daley contributed with 13 points. David Hernandez contributed with 11 points off the bench.

In a losing effort, Jacob Lloyd led the way for Steelers with 14 points with Humroy Wright adding 13 points to the effort. Cohen DeSouza and Marlon Charles both had 12 points. DeSouza also snatched 16 rebounds while Charles had 13.

Flyers are now fourth in the standings with 20 points, while Steelers remain at the top with 24 points.

Meanwhile, former champions Ovals Ojays handed Northside Stingerz their third straight loss with an 80-68 triumph.

Joshua Minner led the scoring for Ovals with 25 points while grabbing nine rebounds. He was assisted by Kareem Edwards with 15 points, while Alexis Jackson and Mario Davis had 14 and 13 points respectively. Davis had 10 rebounds and seven assists while Jackson grabbed nine rebounds.

Donte Trimingham led the scoring for Stingerz off the bench with 15 points. He was assisted by Devorn Benjamin, Kenroy Telemaque and Jevonte Valerie who all had 12 points.