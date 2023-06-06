Steelers extend streak in Division 1 basketball

- Advertisement -

Potters Steelers were 101-90 winners over Spanish Heat on Sunday night as they continue their winning run in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Steelers dominated the first three quarters of the game, outscoring the winless Spanish Heat 25-22 in the first quarter, 24-20 in the second quarter and 25-16 in the third. Heat however rebounded to win the fourth and final quarter 32-27. The win is their sixth straight in the competition.

Jacob Lloyd led the way for Steelers with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists while there were contributions of 17 and 16 respectively by Humroy Wright and Lornie Joseph. Joseph also grabbed 13 rebounds. Ishaan Peets and Ariel Quallis contributed 12 and 11 points respectively off the bench.

In a losing effort, Jesus Reyes hit 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Steven Matthew sank 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out seven assists. There was 17 points from Israel Pulinario who also pulled 12 rebounds.