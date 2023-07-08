Steelers beat Stingerz for second time while Ovals stay in the hunt for Division One basketball title

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Steelers rallied to their ninth straight victory and 11th overall in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Thursday, beating title chasers Northside Stingerz by eight points (80-72) at the JSC basketball complex.

The lead switched hands multiple times in the keenly contested game with Steelers claiming the first quarter 18-9. Stingerz then outscored their opponents 18-14 in the second quarter before Steelers quieted the Stingerz supporters with a 27-19 dominance in the third quarter. Stingers won the fourth quarter 26-21 but it was not enough for their 10th win of the competition.

Jacob Lloyd led the scoring for Steelers with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists while Lindsay McDonald sank 13 points off the bench. Cohen DeSouza and veteran Marlon Charles both had 12 points also in the winning effort.

Potters Steelers

Devorn Benjamin was best on the night for Stingerz with 18 points while Keroi Lee chipped in with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Tequan Brodie chipped in with 12 points off the bench.

Steelers continue to lead the standings with 23 points while Stingerz remain second with 21 points.

Meanwhile, in a clash of former champions, Ovals Ojays edged Flyers Basketball by a 74-71 margin as they move to 20 points and third on the standings.

Ovals outscored Flyers 19-14, 18-17 and 18-17 in the first three quarters for the slim win. They were however outscored 23-19 in the fourth and final quarter.

Joshua Minner led the way for Ovals with a game high of 28 points and seven rebounds. Minner was assisted by Alexis Jackson who had 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Selassie Brathwaite picked up 20 points and seven rebounds for Flyers while T-Shawn Lewis added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.