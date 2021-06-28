Staycations and luxury meals up for grabs in PAAWS raffle

Spread the love













Luxury staycations, spa products and gift certificates are among the prizes up for grabs in a raffle being held to raise much-needed cash for the PAAWS animal shelter. Tickets are now on sale for the event being drawn on July 17.

The Parham-based facility for rescued dogs and cats has been struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic which has put the brakes on its usual fundraisers.



Every cent raised from the raffle will go directly to the donation-dependent shelter which has been open for almost two decades.

Top prize is a two-night staycation at the luxury Blue Waters Hotel (Photo courtesy Blue Waters Hotel)

Top prize is an all-inclusive two-night stay in a deluxe room at the luxurious Blue Waters Hotel. There is also a one-night stay for two-people at the Gunpowder Suites at Admiral’s Inn; an EC$250 voucher for Sheer Rocks or Catherine’s Café; an EC$200 gift certificate for Al Porto restaurant; a one-hour private yoga class with Clemmie London; a selection of Aveda spa products courtesy of Sugar Ridge; and a Louis Latour wine gift box courtesy of Premier Beverages.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the local business community who have come forward to help us during these unprecedented financial challenges,” a PAAWS spokeswoman said. “Thanks to them we have some fabulous prizes to be won and we are encouraging everyone who can to take part.

All money raised goes directly towards helping more dogs and cats in need (Photo courtesy PAAWS)



“It’s been a rough year for most of us – each of the prizes offers some welcome R&R while helping give rescued dogs and cats a second chance at life.” Tickets are EC$20 each and can be purchased from Claire in English Harbour on 720-3081, Laura in Jolly Harbour on 771-7637, or Lilian at Pet Style Resorts in Marble Hill.

They can also be bought directly from the PAAWS shelter Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Anyone wishing to enter from overseas can get in touch via the ‘PAAWS Antigua’ Facebook page or the charity’s website www.paawsantigua.com.